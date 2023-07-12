Peruvian cumbia singer Thamara Gomez He was one of the most emblematic voices of Corazón Serrano from an early age. However, after many years, she decided to step aside from the cumbia orchestra and start his solo career. And just like the aforementioned musical performer, many have wanted to rise to fame with the group, among them, sky heredia, who fulfilled her dream by winning the casting in February of this year. However, in June, the interpreter announced on her Instagram account that she would leave the group to finish her studies; Later, to the surprise of her fans, she admitted that she would try her hand at soloing.

What did Thamara Gómez say about the departure of Cielo Heredia from Corazón Serrano?

Thamara Gómez spoke with The Republic about the departure of sky heredia by Corazón Serrano, who at 18 years old —and with just over three in the artistic milieu— has launched as a soloist.

“It is very sad to leave a super-large group (Corazón Serrano), but, well, the owners will know their reasons or her, as she said she would drop out for her studies… The truth is that I don’t know exactly the subject, but she is a very talented girl and I hope she does very well,” said the popular Peruvian singer.

Likewise, he spoke about the complications that can arise after leaving a group to form your own orchestra. “Not bad. He has to take advantage of the talent, the public and just go ahead. Obviously, it’s not easy to go solo, but the talent is there.”, he narrowed down on the decision that Heredia made.

How did Cielo Heredia announce that she was leaving Corazón Serrano?

At the end of June, sky heredia He made a publication on his social networks in which he announced his departure from Corazón Serrano. The artist assured that she would dedicate herself to her studies and, in addition, she thanked the Guerrero Neira brothers, her colleagues and others for having trusted her talent.

“I want to thank the Guerrero Neira family for having trusted my work, my colleagues and musicians for their great professionalism and for always giving everything on stage. My departure from the group is due to my desire to continue my university studies, which will allow me to continue growing as a professional. I hope to have your support in every step of my artistic and professional career,” he wrote.

Cielo Heredia revealed his departure through a statement. Photo: Instagram capture

How old is Thamara Gomez?

The popular Peruvian singer Thamara Gomez he was born on March 28, 1999, therefore he is 24 years old. The young woman began her career as a child in Corazón Serrano and later made her way as a soloist.

Thamara Gómez was part of Corazón Serrano and entered lying with her age. Photo: Instagram capture

Does Thamara Gomez have OnlyFans?

With the ‘boom’ of onlyfansThamara Gómez fans wonder if the cumbia singer will follow in the footsteps of Xoana González or Fátima Segovia. Given this, the former vocalist of Corazón Serrano assured that she does not have an account on the platform at the moment, but she did not rule it out because you never know what could happen. “As the saying goes: never say never,” she replied. “For now, I perform in music. But not for now, what a shame”he added.

