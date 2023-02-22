Thamara Gomez He declared exclusively for La República that he is calm; however, she did not rule out being in love with her.

Singer Thamara Gomez She was nervous when asked if the rumors that a footballer had won her heart were true. “Well, there are always rumors, well, right? I only know the truth,” said the ex-vocalist of Corazón Serrano amid laughter. “I have always tried to keep my private life… Well, if I post something (upload a photo on social networks), you will know later, but for now I’m happy, calm down”added the young artist.

Let’s remember that, in January 2023, Thamara Gómez hinted that she would have a new lover and that this would be an athlete, as she told Trome. “I’m having a nice stage, everything is going well for me, I’m calm, happy and grateful for all the things that life offers me,” he said at the time.

Thamara Gómez does not rule out dabbling in OnlyFans

Thamara Gómez is a Peruvian singer with thousands of fans in the country, so there are many of her followers who wonder if she would ever venture into OnlyFans as show business figures such as Xoana González or Fátima Segovia have done. “As the saying goes: You never have to say never,” the singer told La República. “For now I work in music. But not for now, what a shame,” she added.

Thamara Gómez could debut on OnlyFans later. Photo: composition/ Rosa Quincho

Who was Thamara Gómez’s first love?

In an interview with Chiquiwilo, Thamara Gómez confessed that she felt the songs of Corazón Serrano so much that while she sang them, she cried. She revealed that she met her first love when she was 15 years old and although she did not want to say who this person was. Many know that it is Dimas Ysla.

“I didn’t have enough proof, but a woman always has instinct. And since I was chibola, it hurt. She would go on stage and cry, ”she said about her first crush, the one who hinted that she had been unfaithful.

Thamara Gomez had an affair with Dimas Ysla. Photo: LR File

What did Thamara Gómez say after ending her relationship with Dimas Ysla?

In April of last year, Thamara Gómez made a dynamic with her fans through her Instagram account, but what was not expected was that her followers asked her about Dimas Ysla. “What Dimas? That name never existed in my life. A person who loves does not express badly about another, ”she wrote.

Thamara Gómez sends a strong message to Dimas Ysla. Photo: Thamara Gomez/Instagram

Was Thamara Gómez interested in Jefferson Farfán?

At the beginning of 2020, Thamara Gomez She began to be linked to Jefferson Farfán after attending a meeting at the former soccer player’s house. On a visit to the set of “En boca de todos”, Tula Rodríguez did not ignore this episode and asked him about the alleged relationship they would have started.

However, the singer was surprised by the speculation, ruled out having an affair with him and clarified that she had no idea that the event was taking place in the former player’s home. “Nothing to do, as I have been doing, I have no contact with Mr. Jefferson”he declared before cameras.

Thamara Gómez is having great success in her solo career. Photo: Thamara Gomez/Instagram

Who is Thamara Gomez?

Thamara Gomez She is a well-known singer from Piura. She was born in 1999, so she is currently 23. Her career in music began at the age of 12, when she was chosen as the new member of Corazón Serrano. Although she lied about her age at the casting of the group, she managed to stay there for almost 5 years.

Thamara Gómez belonged to the famous group Corazón Serrano for almost 5 years. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ broadcast

How old is Thamara Gomez?

The popular singer was born on March 28, 1999, that is, this 2023 will be 23 years old. She is currently pursuing her singing career, in addition, she is an influencer and businesswoman of “Closet Sale Thamara G.”