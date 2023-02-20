Will you follow in the footsteps of Xoana González and Fátima Segovia? The singer Thamara Gómez responded about the possibility of creating an OnlyFans account and uploading explicit content to the popular platform.

Thamara Gomez He does not rule out dabbling in OnlyFans. This is how he let us glimpse this February 19 in his presentation at the Cajamarca Festival. The former member of Corazón Serrano was approached by La República to respond to the rumors of romance with a famous soccer player. In the middle of the interview, she was asked if he would debut on the hot content platform and follow in the footsteps of Xoana González and Fátima Segovia. “As the saying goes: never say never“, the interpreter responded very animated.

“For now I work in music. But not for now, what a shame,” he added in his speech. The young woman is touring the country and she is about to tour abroad. According to her comments, she has a busy schedule for 2023.