In the midst of the drama experienced by thousands of inhabitants of the United States due to the passage of Hurricane Ida, Thalía showed the consequences that her home suffered in New York, one of the most affected cities.

The singer shared several stories on her Instagram account, in which she has more than 18 million followers, taking a tour of different environments in your home. As she advanced in each of the sectors, the Mexican woman discovered how the water had caused different damage.

One of the sectors with the most deterioration was the gym, where you could see the water above the weights that were on the floor. Also his recording studio with green screen, where, despite the risk, he lifted the plugs and cables that had already been in contact with the water. “Noooo, what happened in my house? This is going to explode”he yelled as he toured the place.

The Mexican singer took a tour of her home gym, one of the areas most affected by the flood. Instagram

After a while, calmer, Thalía reflected on what was happening and sent a thank you message for those who cared about their situation. In addition and despite everything, he was optimistic.

“It is going to be an intense night. God is in control, he knows why. Embrace the problem and don’t fight it. I laugh to avoid cryThey do not know how that fountain of youth has grown. I’m going to show you how the second facet of the flood was. There is nothing to do, a flood keeps falling outside. Nothing to do but wait and after a while take out the Kayak”He joked.

“It is the fountain of youth. No ‘fucking’ mamen, my house! “, Added Thalía, while I saw how the puddles took up more and more spaces. However, he continued recounting what he saw. He even added a fairy filter to his story and spoke to his followers: “Instead of crying, fly.”

Later he shared images again but with the water still higher. “I can’t get into the room anymore but my whole set is floating. Now DiCaprio will appear, “he said, and uploaded that video with stickers from the film Titanic.



Thalía put humor to the situation and added stickers of the Titanic to the flood in her house. Instagram

At the end of the recording he showed how the water had covered the entire surface of the floor and almost covered a complete step.

The consequences of Hurricane Ida

The city of New York was left with the streets totally flooded to the point that the subway stations were closed when they were rendered useless. Given the seriousness of the situation Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and asked the inhabitants to stay off the roads and not leave their homes if it is not extremely necessary.

Added to this the New York National Weather Service issued multiple alerts for even more severe storms recommending citizens not to use their vehicles. “We are seeing too many reports of water rescue and stranded motorists. Don’t drive on flooded roads, ”they recommended.

DR