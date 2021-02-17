Thalía’s grandmother and Laura Zapata He managed to leave the asylum where he had suffered apparent abandonment by the caretakers of the establishment.

As it is recalled, in mid-January, Mexican celebrities denounced that the 103-year-old matriarch Eva Mange had lesions on her skin due to the carelessness of the nurse in charge of her.

On that occasion, the interpreter of “I don’t remember” expressed her concern for the health of her relative. On social media, he thanked his fans for their support in the face of difficult times.

“Thank each one of you for so much love, light, prayers and beautiful things that have made us reach my family, my sister Laura, my person, but, above all, my grandmother who is in poor health in these moments, “said the Mexican star in the video.

A month after the fact, the long-lived lady was able to leave the asylum. Her granddaughter Laura Zapata He took her out of the place to have her in his care. Through Twitter, he reported on the end of the tough stage that passed.

“Thank God part of this nightmare is over! I have my grandmother alive, her body badly damaged, but I arrived on time, thank God. I ask for prayer ”, he wrote on the social network.

Laura Zapata’s publication about her grandmother. Photo: capture / Twitter

Laura Zapata reveals her grandmother’s diagnosis

Before taking her home, the actress made a stop for her grandmother to have a medical check-up.

The managers detected a pleural effusion within his diagnosis. This was reported in a post by Twitter

“The doctors who accompanied my grandmother in her transfer to the house, they realized what they never noticed in the outgoing nursing home. Upon his arrival at the hospital, a pleural effusion was detected within the medical diagnosis, “read his post.

Laura Zapata’s publication about her grandmother. Photo: capture / Twitter

