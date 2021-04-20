Thalía, the famous singer with 30 years of experience as a soloist, will be the host of ‘They and their music’, a show to be held in honor of women in the music industry. This special is organized by the Latin Grammys in conjunction with Univisión television and will air on Sunday, May 9 at 8 pm

The interpreter of “I don’t remember” will not be the only star present, the singers will also be there Yuri, Alejandra Guzman, Gloria Estefan, La India, Aida Cuevas, Sofía Reyes, Cazzu, among other artists.

Thalia appeared on the Mexican program Despierta América, where she commented that she is excited by the opportunity. “They came up with this great celebration for all the women in the industry, those who have made their way, those of us on the warpath and the new and fresh generations that come with everything. Latin Grammys celebrates ‘Ellas y su Música’ (…). I was invited to be the host and I am honored, I am happy, I am anxious, I am happy. It’s going to be a great party ”.

The actress also gave her opinion about the role of women in the music industry, which for many years was dominated by men.

“I think that in general it is a time for women, and for everyone, to raise their voices. Because there are already platforms that allow us to do it. One does not depend on someone to pass a message, to need help to get it to other people. But with social networks, you have your microphone, you have your camera, you have the power to connect with other people who feel identified and together create a network of support, of strength, “he said.