Thalia appeared on the popular show Kelly Clarson to promote the launch of his new musical project 'A great honor'. The interpreter of 'Amor a la Mexicana' told details about her personal life, including how she conquered her husband, the businessman and successful music producer, Tommy Motola. The Mexican singer has had a solid relationship of more than 20 years with her husband, in which a series of alleged rumors of infidelity and the end of their relationship have emerged. However, in the last month of December they celebrated another year of marriage.

How did Thalía win over her husband, Tommy Motola?

Thalia revealed that, when he met Tommy Motola, she was in the United States, recording a movie. Despite her lack of knowledge of English, she decided to meet her now husband. “I made an independent film, so I memorized the entire script, I was acting, memorizing, saying the lines,” she said during the beginning of her story.

Subsequently, the appointment would be finalized with Tommy Motola, a moment that he describes as important in his life. “I went to the restaurant, I had no idea what to say, but I used my body language, then I thought of a line and said the one from the script. Then Tommy laughed and I said, 'It's working!'“, he expressed Thalia.

Thalia during 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. Photo: IG/Thalia

How and in what year did Thalía meet Tommy Motola?

Thalia and Tommy Motola They met during the recording of the movie 'Mambo café'. The popular 'Queen of Soap Operas' was participating as an actress and singer. Likewise, in 2000, the couple would end up getting married in a high-profile wedding at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

Thalía is currently 52 years old. Photo: Instagram/TommyMotola

How many children does Thalía have with Tommy Motola?

Thalia has two children with Tommy Motola: Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro. Despite speculation about the end of their relationship, the couple has managed to stay together for more than two decades. The couple has decided to raise their children in a quiet and safe environment, away from public life. The family resides in a colonial-style mansion located in an exclusive area of ​​the city of Greenwich, United States. The house has large gardens, swimming pool, tennis court and other amenities.

How many years of artistic career does Thalía have?

Thalía is a Mexican singer and actress who has had a successful career in music for more than 3 decades.. He has released 14 studio albums and has won numerous awards, including Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Awards of Latin Music. Additionally, he has released numerous compilation albums, live albums and EPs. She has sold more than 25 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time.

Besides, Thalia She is a successful businesswoman, as she has her own line of clothing, perfumes and accessories.

What is Thalía's best-selling album?

The best-selling album of Thalia is “En éxtasis”, released in 1995. This album not only became the singer's biggest sales success up to that time, but also positioned her as the first Mexican soloist to obtain a record sales certification in Brazil.