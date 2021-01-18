Thalía and her family are going through a difficult situation due to the deterioration of the health of Eva Mange Marquez, grandmother of the Mexican singer.

Everything arose after the actress Laura Zapata, Thalía’s sister, denounced through Twitter that her grandmother was a victim of abuse by her caregivers.

“These are the” care “they have provided to my grandmother. It has 9 decubitus bedsores. I can’t believe this is happening. Situation that they hid from me during all this time. Today I could finally see all the damage done. I have taken action on the matter. Jail those responsible, “wrote Zapata.

Hours later, Thalía confirmed that she and her family are concerned about the deterioration of the health of her grandmother, whom she was going to visit for her birthday.

thalia

“Today, January 18 of this year, we should be celebrating the 103rd birthday of our beloved grandmother, Mrs. Eva Mange Marquez. Moreover, far from a celebration, we find ourselves in a situation of anguish and great surprise, since we have found our grandmother in totally unacceptable conditions “, reads the message of the famous of Mexico.

She asked her followers to join a chain of prayer for the health of Dona Eve.

“For now, we cannot give so many details about what happened to her health, but at this time we would like to ask you to pray for her. Prayers and light so that he soon recovers the health that has been compromised “, the artist concluded in Instagram.

Thalía’s sister shares images of the injuries

Although Thalía did not want to provide more details of what happened, her sister shared images of the injuries on Twitter his grandmother.

“She is my warrior and I love her! Today he turns 103 years old. Excited and happy, I isolated myself to see her and celebrate her. With great enthusiasm I fulfilled all the protocols to attend his birthday. I passed the Covid-19 test. But happiness turned into great pain. That’s how I found it, ”he wrote in a tweet.

Thalía, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.