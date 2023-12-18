12 people were killed, and another 11 injuredafter armed men indiscriminately attacked attendees at an event at the old Hacienda San José del Carmen, in the municipality of Salvatierra, in Guanajuato (Mexico).

The massacre, which occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 17, has the municipality in mourning.

Hours after the terrible event, It was learned that among the fatal victims was a former beauty queen.

The reasons for the armed attack against the private meeting, in which There were around 40 peoplemostly young people, as can be seen in the images that attendees shared on their social networks before the tragedy.

The authorities went to the scene as soon as they received the alert, but when they arrived there were already several people wounded by gunshots, and some vehicles incinerated.

“We are in complete readiness and coordination with the State Attorney General's Office for the prompt clarification and arrest of those responsible. My prayers and those of my family are with the relatives of the victims.”said the mayor of Salvatierra, Germán Cervantes Vega, on his social networks.

The last photo shows the young people at the inn in Salvatierra, Guanajuato.

One of the fatal victims is a former beauty queen

Several of the deceased people have already been identified by authorities, including Silvia Thalía Cornejoa former beauty queen.

The woman, 25 years old, became known in the municipality when she was crowned Queen of Candelaria in 2017.



Another of the events for which she is fondly remembered dates back to the days after the earthquake of September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, since at that time The young woman collected supplies and aid for the victims.





Currently, the young woman was studying psychology at the Technological University of Mexico, in Querétaro, where she lived.

In addition, she was a relative of one of the current princesses of the Candelaria Fair, crowned in January of this year.

