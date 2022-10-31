Mexico.- Although everyone is used to seeing Thalia With her iconic long brown hair, on this occasion, the Mexican singer decides to make a drastic makeover, managing to receive all kinds of compliments from her followers.

celebrating halloween daythe Mexican artist showed her costume, being a “Psycho bitch”, name of her new song, managing to receive all kinds of compliments, because she is rarely seen so coquettish.

Thalia chose a fitted black leather bodysuit which he combined with gloves and high boots, causing a sensation for how spectacular it looks and finished off with a new look, showing off a trendy bob cut with fringes.

Several years younger the 51-year-old singer and actress lookedwho questioned his followers about their costumes for Halloween.

Who fell at his feet and squandered love Among the comments was Tommy Mottola, her husband, with whom she has formed a family, and sent her emojis of hearts, faces of love, applause, fires and ghosts, showing that she was crazy about her beauty.

One more time, Thalía does her thing and becomes the sensation of the Internetreceiving many compliments from his followers and other figures in the entertainment world.