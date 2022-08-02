Thalia It continues to be a success in the world of entertainment, and the networks have helped the cause. A few days ago, he became a trend for a curious way in which he rescued a mouse from his pool and, recently, he once again captured the attention of his followers when he revived Marimar, through his social networks. In fact, the Mexican artist wore the original dress from the soap opera and revealed some of her secrets.

Thus, he revealed the complete process of what the transformation was like, for which, with the help of dyes and some pigments, he obtained the skin color that so characterized the ‘Costeñita’. However, this apparently harmless video has caused criticism on TikTok from Láurel Miranda, an activist from the Poder Prieto collective.

“Marimar” premiered in 1994 on the Televisa signal. His plot was a springboard to fame for Thalía. Photo: Televisa

The crux of the matter

As Thalía explains in her video, they put oils with special dyes so that she can achieve a dark appearance. But, according to what Miranda explained, the singer would have incurred a type of racism.

“Before anything happens, I want to clarify that I love Thalía and I had a lot of fun watching Marimar, I don’t even think Thalia herself realizes how troublesome the ‘brownface’ she’s doing “, beginning.

“A white actress, in this case Thalía, putting on a lot of makeup to be able to play a ‘costeñita’. (…) The truth is that the representation that Thalía made of a ‘costeñita’ was not exactly the most dignified or the most respectful. The story was built for us to make fun of and for us to feel compassion for this character,” she added.

Of course, these comments sparked various reactions. Next, we leave you some of them.

Fans react to the accusations of racism towards Thalía, after her recreation of Marimar went viral. Photo: TikTok capture

What is ‘brown face’?

The ‘brownface’ is heard, above all, in different Latin American productions, when artists are chosen to play roles of racial minorities to which they do not correspond.

“In Mexico we not only have the ‘blackface’, but also the ‘brownface’, a practice with which white actresses and actors have played dark, mestizo, dark characters. Well, like Marimar”, explained Miranda.