It changes the quality of life of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, a genetic blood disease that causes severe anemia and affects over 5,000 people in Italy. Their existence is conditioned by frequent visits to specialized centers, every 2-3 weeks, to meet the transfusion needs. The availability of a new molecule, luspatercept, also reimbursed in Italy from December 2021, can now make it possible to lengthen the intervals between the various sessions or to reduce the units of blood to be transfused.. A press conference in Rome is dedicated today to innovation in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, promoted by Celgene now part of Bristol Myers Squibb.

In the international study ‘Believe’, published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ and which involved 336 patients with transfusion dependent thalassemia, 70% of patients treated with luspatercept achieved a 33% reduction in transfusion requirements in any 12-week time frame. It is precisely these results that led to the approval of the molecule by the European regulatory agency in June 2020. It is estimated, even in daily clinical practice, a reduction of over 30% in transfusion requirements. These data reflect on the quality of life of patients with less hospital access, therefore more freedom and normality. Furthermore, the new therapy, when it proves effective, reduces the accumulation of iron due to transfusions, which can damage vital organs such as the heart, liver and pancreas, and the possible complications related to the side effects of iron chelating drugs, taken daily. to eliminate excess iron.

“Blood transfusion is the therapy of choice for patients suffering from the most severe forms of beta-thalassemia, an inherited haematological disease, caused by a defect in the production of the globin chains, which make up the structure of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for transport of oxygen throughout the body – says GianLuca Forni, Director of Hematology, Center for Microcythemia and Congenital Anemias, Galliera Hospital in Genoa, center that participated in the ‘Believe’ study -. Italy is one of the most affected countries in the world and there are about 3 million healthy carriers of the thalassemia defect. There is a 25% probability that a sick child will be born from two healthy carriers. An increase in new cases is expected in the coming years “.

The life of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia “still remains an ‘obstacle course’ – underlines Forni – characterized by appointments every 2-3 weeks with the treatment center, in addition to follow-up visits. Since our body is unable to eliminate the excess iron brought by transfusions, these patients are forced to take an iron chelation therapy every day, to avoid the damage caused by the accumulation of iron, which can occur at the cardiac, endocrine, hepatic or pancreatic “.

Until the 1960s, people with beta-thalassemia major, the most severe form, did not survive beyond 10 to 15 years. “Today, with the combination of transfusion and iron chelation therapy, their life expectancy has dramatically improvedin fact, we speak of ‘open prognosis’ – he explains Roberto Lisi, head of the Thalassemia Arnas Garibaldi departmental operational unit of Catania -. A once unthinkable goal, achieved thanks to the modification of the transfusion supply, which has been reduced, and the new oral chelating drugs. We are able to control both the pathology and the comorbidities. Despite having a better life expectancy than in the past, these patients remain strictly conditioned by the frequent transfusion requirements and by the continuous instrumental examinations necessary for disease monitoring. Luspatercept, which reduces the ineffective erythropoiesis responsible for severe anemia and allows the production of mature red blood cells, radically changes the outlook. ”

The so-called ‘real life’, “that is daily clinical practice, confirmed the evidence of the ‘Believe’ registration study – adds Lisi -. It should also be considered that ‘real life’ patients are not selected and often have complications. The reduction of the transfusion requirement determines a series of positive cascading consequences. Less transfused blood results in a lower amount of accumulated iron and in a rapid reduction of serum ferritin, the protein that performs the function of storing iron, as already emerged from the ‘Believe’ study. Reducing the number of transfusions also means reducing the possible complications related to side effects of iron chelating drugs and the risks caused by the continuous stimulation of the immune system. In fact, at each session there is the possibility of developing a transfusion reaction ”, he concludes.