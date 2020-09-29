Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has started dance rehearsals for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. The film is a biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut and Choreographer shared the pictures on social media.

Kangana Ranaut is very happy to return to work

Kangana Ranaut has shared the picture on her Instagram Story. In this, she is seen standing smiling with the choreographer. Looking at the picture, he seems to be excited when he comes back after a long break. At the same time, the choreographer has also shared the same pictures on his Instagram account.

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story

The film will be released in theaters

Earlier, it was being told that the film ‘Thalaivi’ could be released on the OTT platform but later the makers rejected the news. The makers released a statement confirming that the film would first be released in theaters and later digitally.



Scheduled to release on 26 June ‘Thalaivi’

The film ‘Thalaivi’ is being directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, author of ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Manikarnika’. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2020 but the release was postponed due to Corona virus.

Upcoming films by Kagna Ranaut

Talking about the workfront to Kagna Ranaut, apart from the film Thalaivi, he has announced his directorial debut film Aparajit Ayodhya. The film is based on the Ram Mandir case. At the same time, she will be seen in the role of an air force officer in the film ‘Tejas’.