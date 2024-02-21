DThe politics in the tropical holiday paradise of Thailand are turbulent, and people get used to it over time. The past two decades have been marked, among other things, by mass demonstrations, bloody conflicts, seizures of power and a complex succession to the throne. They led to the airport and downtown Bangkok being temporarily paralyzed – with consequences for many tourists. To help you navigate the complicated situation, a few lines of conflict could be identified that had remained roughly the same over the years. They ran between former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his supporters on the one hand and the “establishment” made up of the royal family, the military and some influential business clans on the other.

Till Fähnders Political correspondent for South and Southeast Asia and Australia.

Thaksin's extremely early release from prison last weekend, which was imposed on the 74-year-old billionaire following his return from exile due to old corruption allegations, is therefore a turning point. It shows that the old formulas are no longer sufficient to explain Thai politics. The dismissal based on his age and state of health was obviously preceded by an agreement between the former Prime Minister and his opponents.