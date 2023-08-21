Krittai Tanasombatkul, a young Thai doctor, was diagnosed in 2022 with stage four lung cancer. He was only 28 years old and led a healthy lifestyle, he says. He did not smoke or drink.

This doctor, who according to the latest information from his surroundings is still undergoing treatment, narrates the details of his illness on a Facebook page with more than 700,000 followers. Name: let’s fight (Let’s fight). He fights not only against cancer, but also against air pollution in Thailand, which he considers one of the determining factors in his illness. Cases like his have raised awareness about the harmful health effects of pollution in Thailand and sparked a citizen movement in favor of passing a Clean Air Act. Groups like the Thai Clean Air Network they have collected thousands of signatures in support of this initiative and have submitted documents to the authorities for consideration.

Tanasombatkul practiced as a doctor in Chiang Mai, a city of 130,000 that was classified in March as the most polluted city in the world by the technology company IQAir, surpassing even megacities like Delhi or Beijing. According to the local newspaper bangkokpostBased on data from the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Bureau, more than 30,000 patients have suffered from air pollution-related illnesses from January to March 5 this year. Air quality in the province continued to be hazardous to health for 11 days in April, the highest figure in 12 years since data collection began.

Environmental pollution in this country of 71.6 million people has reached “terrifying” proportions, says Luciana Téllez, an environmental researcher at Human Rights Watch, in an email. The activist details that, only this 2023, “more than a million Thais have developed respiratory diseases and hundreds of thousands have been hospitalized, according to the Government’s own admission.” The main causes of this crisis are the high density of vehicles, industrial emissions and agricultural burning, denounces the NGO. The common practice of burning agricultural residues for quick and cheap disposal has led to dangerous levels of 2.5-micron particles – so small they can only be detected under a microscope – that can find their way into people’s lungs. A scientific study published this year revealed how pollution causes lung cancer in thousands of non-smokers.

Cardiologist Rungsrit Kanjanavanit, from Chiang Mai University, was one of the first doctors to warn, more than 10 years ago, about the health effects of pollution in the Asian country. And since then the problem has only gotten worse. This was confirmed by a study carried out over a decade in northern Thailand, where pollution rates are highest. As analyzed by Kanjanavanit in the local magazine City Life Chiang MaiIn addition to concerns about short-term harmful effects, it is important to consider those that will occur in the long term.

a structural problem

Weenarin Lulitanonda, co-founder of the Thai Clean Air Network, emphasizes that air pollution “is a far-reaching structural problem, which requires change at the policy level to sustainably address this public health crisis.” To do this, he explains by email, the group began a consultation process similar to that of the European Union and prepared three documents -taking into account the opinions and concerns of the actors involved- that supported the proposal for legislation promoted by the citizens. . This is how the first draft of the Clean Air Act was written in Thailand. This has garnered the support of more than 26,500 signatories, which exceeds the minimum of 10,000 required for citizens to present a bill, specifies Lulitanonda. The text was formally presented at the beginning of 2022, but because the Government has been in an interim period, it has not yet been debated.

Lulitanonda details that environmental activists are awaiting the formation of the new coalition government and a decision by the prime minister, elected in May, on whether to send the bill to Parliament for deliberation or whether it will be scrapped entirely. Although network members are “cautiously optimistic,” he believes it is too early to clearly determine the direction of the project. The activist points out that there are also other competing bills on air quality. However, in her opinion, her proposal “is the only one that addresses the underlying structural problems that have hampered efforts to address air pollution until now.”

At the same time, from the Thai Clean Air Network they have promoted a process of public communication and education, which Lulitanonda considers “fundamental”, to gather more support for the approval of this legislation. The citizen movement highlights the importance of protecting the health and well-being of the population, as well as the negative impact of pollution on the environment and biodiversity. Alliya Moun-ob, head of Greenpeace’s campaign on air pollution, reaffirms in an email that high levels of carbon dioxide and other pollutants in the air contribute to climate change, negatively affecting biodiversity in general. In 2022, Greenpeace and other Thai civil society associations filed a lawsuit against three public departmentsincluding the National Environment Board, for failing to adequately address the problems caused by air pollution.

