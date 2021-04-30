A fun moment starred the journalist Thais casalino during the broadcast of Women in command this Friday, April 30. The presenter of the morning surprised by showing her dance steps to the rhythm of the song “El chacombo”, performed by the well-remembered Arturo ‘Zambo’ Cavero.

The scene was part of the new sequence They have talent, in which Maricarmen Marín also showed that in addition to singing, dancing and being a judge of Yo soy, she also knows how to play the xylophone, an instrument she used to use in her school days. For her part, Giovanna Valcárcel excelled by making onomatopoeic sounds.

Thais Casalino responds to criticism for interview with Yahaira Plasencia

After his participation in the interview with the singer Yahaira Plasencia, Thais Casalino spoke out to defend himself against the critics for an alleged endorsement of the interpreter who hid in the trunk of a car to avoid being found by the PNP, in full intervention at a social meeting.

“I went with the pertinent questions that I created, with my production team, because there was an investigation parallel to the investigation that is now being carried out in the Province,” commented the figure from Latina.

“I had total freedom to ask what I wanted and I did so because I have done so throughout my career. (…) I went alone, I didn’t go with a cameraman. I went for the more research side. They know that I always go for the more human side, but this time it was not like that because the issue was to go beyond its truth, but to the underlying issue, “he added.

Women in command, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.