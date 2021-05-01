After his presence in the interview with Yahaira Plasencia, Thais Casalino spoke out to defend himself again from the critics by apparent endorsement towards the interpreter of “And I said no to him”.

In the midst of these comments, the host of Women in command clarified this Thursday, April 29, her position regarding the questions she asked the singer about her party in Cieneguilla.

According to the journalist, she ruled out having any kind of ‘support’ towards the artist and assured that her work was based on the investigation.

“ I went with the pertinent questions that I believed with my production team because there was an investigation parallel to the investigation that is now being carried out in the Inspectoría ”, said the television presenter.

“I had total freedom to ask what I wanted and I did so because I have done so throughout my career. (…) I went alone, I didn’t go with a cameraman. I went for the more research side. They know that I always go for the more human side, but this time it was not like that because the issue was to go beyond its truth, but to the underlying issue, “he added.

Thais Casalino clarifies link with Yahaira Plasencia

Thais Casalino explained, last April 28 in Women in command, the reason for his presence that he gave to Yahaira Plasencia.

“I can confirm and reaffirm that I have no friendship with Yahaira, this is the second time I have interviewed her. Regarding how I was summoned, they called me at 5 in the afternoon, their press officer told me that there was the possibility of going live at 7 in the evening and that she was willing to give her version of events, “the journalist justified. .

Yahaira Plasencia apologizes for a party in Cieneguilla

Through a statement on his social networks, Yahaira Plasencia apologized for having participated in a ‘COVID party’ in the district of Cieneguilla.

“I deeply regret my behavior, I understand that there is nothing that justifies it, even less because of the terrible state of emergency that is going through the country and the whole world”, were the words of the sauce boat.

Sergio George responds to Yahaira Plasencia’s apologies. Photo: capture / Instagram

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

