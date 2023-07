Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 7:54 p.m.



| Updated 20:06.





Thailand’s interim prime minister, Prayut Chan O Cha, announced his withdrawal from politics on Tuesday, just two days before the country’s Parliament voted for his successor after elections in May in which the opposition won a large vote. .

