He was Thailand's prime minister for five years, in exile for 15 years, and spent less than a year in prison after his return. Thaksin Shinawatra was released on parole. There was probably a deal with the military and the royal family.

Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released from prison and returned to his home in Bangkok. Thaksin left the police hospital in the center of the capital where he had been staying for the past six months on Sunday morning in a car alongside his daughter Paetongtarn. A little later, the 74-year-old was seen arriving at his residence. He was released on parole, said Thaksin's lawyer Winyat Chartmontri.

On Saturday, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced Thaksin's release. Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong announced on Tuesday that Thaksin was among a group of 930 prisoners who would be released early due to their old age or critical condition.

Head of government for five years

Thaksin ruled Thailand from 2001 until a military coup in 2006. As an opponent of the pro-military and royalist establishment in Thailand, the media entrepreneur still exerts great influence on politics in the kingdom

Last August, the controversial billionaire returned to Thailand after 15 years in self-imposed exile and was immediately imprisoned there for corruption. A short time later he was transferred to a police hospital.

His homecoming coincided with the return of his Pheu Thai party to government. Pheu Thai had allied itself with several army-affiliated parties. This had sparked speculation that an agreement had been reached to shorten Thaksin's prison term.







Thaksin's eight-year prison sentence was reduced to one year by Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in September, a day after he appealed for clemency. As head of government, Thaksin had done good things for the country and the people and was loyal to the monarchy, the royal official gazette said at the time.