Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:53 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Thailand leaves behind a decade of rule by the military regime after the opposition won a resounding victory in Sunday’s elections. The most voted party has been Avanzar, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, who together with the Pheu Thai formation, from Paetongtarn Shinawatra, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers