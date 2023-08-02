The Russian vegan and raw food influencer Zhanna Samsonova died on July 21 of starvation at the age of 39 after an extreme diet that she had been carrying out for years. The Daily Mail reports it. Samsonova, who lived in Malaysia, had been traveling in Asia for 17 years and for 10 years she had eaten a raw, plant-based diet that consisted of fruit, sunflower seed sprouts, smoothies. At times, the 39-year-old also practiced “dry fasting,” in which she refused to eat or drink anything for days. For more than six years it seems that she had stopped drinking water, replacing it with fruit juices.

Zhanna Samsonova, a Russian citizen, was 39 years old and had a following of millions of followers on social media. She promoted her diet on video and live with recipes and practical advice. She was in Thailand when she passed away on July 21 after seeking medical treatment in local facilities.

His official cause of death has not been declared, but his family have confided to the media that they suspect it was a “cholera-like infection”. His family is awaiting the definitive medical reports and the certificate that will establish the cause of death.

After catching a cholera-like infection it would have worsened due to her extremely restrictive diet, as stated by her mother, but the official cause of death has not yet been determined. Now the family is trying to bring the body back to Russia. “A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already seemed exhausted,” a friend told Newsflash. “They sent her home for treatment but she ran away again.” According to her friends, the 39-year-old suffered from anorexia, and had become so weak in recent weeks that she could no longer get out of bed.