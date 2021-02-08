For example, a group of seven human rights experts raises a 65-year-old woman who received a 43-year sentence.

Set On Monday, UN human rights experts criticized Thailand for accusing factories of criticizing the king.

“We are deeply concerned that more majesty crimes have been prosecuted since the end of 2020,” the seven-member UN group said in a statement, according to the news agency Reuters.

For example, the group raised a 65-year-old woman Anchan Preelertin. Him was convicted in January 43 years in prison. It is known that this is the most severe punishment ever imposed for a majesty offense.

At least 40 activists have been prosecuted under the Majesty Crime Act since last November. All the accused are still awaiting trial.

Thai law protects the king and his associates sensitively, and the punishments are among the harshest in the world.

In the late 2010s, there was little prosecution for majesty crimes, but last fall the law was re-enacted as young protesters openly began challenging the royal house.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has dominated since 2016. Admittedly, he spends a significant portion of his time in a luxury classroom in Bavaria, Germany.