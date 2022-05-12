Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the change in a Facebook post on May 8, in which he expressed his intention that the cannabis plants are grown as “household crops”.

The new rule, which takes effect on June 9, will allow people to grow cannabis plants at home after notifying the local government, but the plants will have to be medical grade and used solely for medicinal purposes. Also, cannabis cannot be used for commercial purposes without additional licenses.

The move is the latest step in Thailand’s plan to promote cannabis as a commercial crop. About a third of its workforce works in agriculture, according to the World Bank.

In a region notorious for severe penalties for illegal drugs, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country in 2018 to legalize cannabis for research and medical use.

See also Dangerous mistake in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 named The kingdom also loosened local laws around cannabis. Last year, Thai beverage and cosmetics companies rushed to launch products with hemp and CBD, a compound that users are not discharged, after its use was approved for consumer goods. In another Facebook post on May 10, Anutin noted that Thai companies registered to do so could sell cannabis products that contained less than 0.2 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the part of the plant responsible for getting people high. “This will allow the people and government to generate more than 10 billion baht a year in marijuana and hemp revenue,” wrote Anutin.