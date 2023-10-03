Thailand | Three people died in the Bangkok shopping mall shooting

According to police information, the shooter is 14 years old.

At least three people have been killed and four injured in the shooting that took place on Tuesday in the Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, reports news agency Reuters based on official information.

Reuters earlier reported incorrectly that the death toll had risen to four. According to the news agency, one of the injured is a foreigner.

Thai police arrested the suspected shooter in the afternoon Finnish time. Before this, the police said that a male person with a handgun had been seen in the shopping center.

According to police information, the shooter is 14 years old.

Siam Paragon is located in the center of Bangkok. According to local media, the nearby Siam metro station is closed.

Videos posted on social media show hundreds of people fleeing the mall area. There are also children in the group.

Shooting incidents are not unusual in Thailand. The country has experienced two mass killings with firearms in recent years.

In 2020, in Nakhon Ratchashima, a former soldier of the Thai army shot dead 29 people and wounded 58 others. The gunman killed most of the people in the Terminal 21 Korat mall.

Almost a year ago, a former police officer attacked a kindergarten, his home and road users in Northeast Thailand with a firearm and a knife. 38 people died in the attack, 24 of which were small children.

Correction 3.10. 2:23 p.m.: Corrected number of deaths from four to three after news agency Reuters corrected its data.