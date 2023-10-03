Thai police arrested the suspected 14-year-old gunman following a shooting on Tuesday, October 3, at an upscale shopping center in the capital, Bangkok, in which authorities say three people were killed and four others were wounded.

Chaos broke out after reports of gunshots were received late in the afternoon on October 3, near the shopping rush, at the Siam Paragon shopping centre, one of Bangkok’s most popular shopping and entertainment venues. and an attraction for foreign tourists.

Police reported that a 14-year-old boy, suspected of being the shooter, had been detained and was being questioned. Emergency services shared an image of a police officer detaining and handcuffing a person lying face down on the ground and another of an officer retrieving a gun from the ground.

Hundreds of people, including children, were earlier seen leaving the mall in Bangkok’s commercial heart in pouring rain, according to videos on social media verified by Reuters.

“It happened in just a few minutes. We saw all the people running, running, running, we didn’t understand what was happening,” said Shir Yahav, 26, from Israel, who was in a design store at the time of the shooting.

“We went with them and then we heard several shots, like six or seven shots. We blocked the door of the store.”

A security officer stands guard after the shooting at the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, October 3, 2023. © Reuters

Gun violence and gun ownership are not uncommon in Thailand and the incident comes a year after a former police officer killed 36 people, including himself and 22 children, at a daycare center during an hours-long stabbing attack. .

In 2020, a soldier shot dead at least 29 people and wounded 57 in an attack that spread across four towns in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier posted on its Facebook page a grainy image of the alleged gunman dressed in khaki cargo pants and a baseball cap.

A luxury shopping center, the epicenter of the shooting

Siam Paragon is the most famous shopping center in Thailand, attracting a large number of people with its high-end stores, aquarium, cinema and very popular food court.

In 2013, it was named the most photographed place in the world by Instagram.

Chief Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed concern over the incident.

“I am aware of the shooting in Siam Paragon… What worries me most is public safety,” he posted on social media X.

Large numbers of people milled outside in the streets and on elevated walkways after the incident, which took place in a bustling shopping area that connects to an elevated rail network and a number of other shopping centres.

Susinee, a 35-year-old restaurant worker, said she and her co-workers ran out of their Japanese ramen establishment when they heard gunshots.

The mall said it had immediately evacuated shoppers and staff, stressing that safety was the most important thing.

“Siam Paragon wishes to express its most sincere apologies for the unexpected event,” they said in a statement.