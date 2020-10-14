Thailand Thousands in Bangkok are demanding the resignation of the prime minister and the demarcation of the king’s power

The monarchists gathered in protest. Thai law imposes severe penalties on the king’s offenders.

Thousands the Thais gathered in central Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the resignation of the prime minister and the demarcation of the king’s power. The group sat in front of the government building, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, the target of the protests was the king. The protesters were waiting for the king Maha Vajiralongkornia and the queen Suthidaa on their route en route to a Buddhist feast. Yellow-shirt monarchists also settled to watch the convoy. 21 protesters were arrested.

On Wednesday, protesters stood unauthorized near the government building, police said, but the government had asked police to avoid unnecessary confrontation.

Police in Bangkok surrounded by protesters on Wednesday.­

Strong anti-monarchy in recent protests is new in Thailand, as the king has been considered almost sacred and insulting the royal house is a majestic crime that can be severely punished.

In Thailand, the king has not only a symbolic role but also a wealth of real power.

Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned king after his father four years ago. He has spent much of his time outside of Thailand.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and Queen Suthida arrived at their palace in Bangkok in a car convoy on Wednesday.­

Prime minister, former general Prayut Chan-o-Cha rose to office with a military coup in 2014. The opposition has been demanding his resignation for three years now.

Last year, Prayut was elected prime minister for the first time through an election, but underpinned by a new constitution previously machined by his government, which gives the old military junta virtually the opportunity to rule the country as it pleases. The junta has had the support of the king.

Since last year’s election, street demonstrations have continued and protests have expanded. They have been seen in several cities. In August, an estimated 10,000 people took part in an anti-government student demonstration in Bangkok.

Available student protests have begun to demand a republic or a constitutional monarchy in Thailand.

“Now or Never,” a 21-year-old female student who has risen to the forefront of the student movement criticizing the royal house Panusava Sithijirawattanakul said the news channel To CNN In Bangkok on Tuesday.

“The root cause of political problems is in the royal institution, and we can’t dance endlessly around it and be like it isn’t. “

“Otherwise, we will drift into the same old vicious circle of political cycles as before. One coup after another, guaranteed by the king. ”

Observers anticipate police cracking down on Wednesday’s protests with a strong grip.