Following an unexpected victory in the May 14 elections, Move Forward, the opposition progressive party, and its prime minister-elect candidate have twice been blocked from voting in the Senate, further delaying the formation of the new government. For this reason, the coalition of pro-democracy forces to which Avanzar belonged has announced his expulsion. The country is now in a political limbo that threatens stability and could perpetuate the military-aligned government in power.

The candidacy of Pita Limjaroenrat for the post of prime minister of the country (a position in which the function of head of government falls) has been blocked for the second time, failing to achieve an absolute majority in the bicameral vote despite having been victorious in the elections May 2023. The Avanzar candidate did not achieve sufficient support on two consecutive occasions in the Senate, made up of 250 legislators appointed by the previous military junta (2014-2019).

After the second blockade of Limjaroenrat, Pheu Thai, the second formation with the most votes in the last elections, announced the decision to expel the progressive Avanzar from the coalition of eight pro-democracy parties that had lined up to achieve the majority of votes in the House of Representatives of 500 members.

As a result of the second blockade of Pita, several complaints have been filed before the Constitutional Court, one of which was admitted for processing on August 3 and whose result will be announced on the morning of August 17. This process has caused the third bicameral voting session for the appointment of the prime minister to be postponed until further notice.

The centrist Pheu Thai also announced the indefinite postponement of the composition of the new members of the coalition, an event that was planned for this August 3.

Chonlanan Srikaew, leader of that group, made public his disagreement with the reformist intentions of the Avanzar party, which seeks to modify monarchical laws. Chonlanan also expressed his intention to nominate real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin as the new prime ministerial candidate.

The candidacy that swims against the current

Pita Limjaroenrat appeared in the 2023 political contest with an agenda of progressive reforms in order to break up the relations of military dominance over political power, which have been maintained in the country since the establishment of the constitutional monarchy in 1932 and which were accentuated after the 2014 coup and the establishment of a military junta.

Among the proposals of the Avanzar candidate was the revision of a law that sentences anyone who commits acts of defamation against the royal family to up to 15 years in prison, a regulation that has been used to persecute political dissidents. These intentions have been evidenced as a red line for the conservative legislators of the coalition.

Limjaroenrat has faced a series of accusations, made by the ruling pro-military political party Phalang Pracharat, which have hampered the advancement of his candidacy. In July, while his second nomination as a candidate for prime minister was being discussed, the Avanzar leader was suspended from Parliament on allegations of violating the Constitution by being a shareholder in a media company.

The blockade implemented by the senators against Pita is largely due to the support provided by the pro-military government to the monarchy. Its leaders assume themselves as guardians of monarchical values, which conceptualize the royal family as sacrosanct.

Social discontent over the blocking of the victory of Pita Limjaroenrat

With the candidacy of Limjaroenrat, hope also returned in the construction of a true democratic system for the Asian country. Supported especially by Thai youth, Pita represents the hope of separating the military from the government system. The double blockade filed against the nomination of the 42-year-old politician has generated widespread discontent among his followers.

Those who identify with the progressivism of which Pita is already the banner have made public their indignation after the announcement by the Pheu Thai party to expel Limjaroenrat and his party from the coalition.

The public demonstrations have not been long in coming and the followers of Avanzar have gathered to protest under the slogan that they “have betrayed the people” outside the headquarters of Pheu Thai, who is required to keep the opposition alliance firm.

“I am furious. I never imagined that they would break their promises. They formed an alliance together, all eight parties are democratic. We want Avanzar and Pheu Thai to keep their hands together to form a democratic alliance. It is time to establish a government for the people. I am very disappointed with Pheu Thai for doing this”, condemned a 75-year-old protester during a protest on August 2 outside the Pheu Thai headquarters, where discontent was expressed with condemnations and the burning of textiles covered in fake blood .

A military monarchical government and two coups in 20 years

Since the replacement of the absolute monarchy by a constitutional monarchy in 1932, Thailand has seen more than a dozen coups that have varied in level of violence but not in the military orientation of their representatives.

The most recent overthrows occurred in 2006 and in 2014, when after months of street protests, there was a coup against the government under the pretext of “putting an end to corruption and political instability.” This event, led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha, brought to power a military junta that established the National Council for Peace and Order.

Coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha was appointed prime minister on August 21, 2014 in a unanimous resolution of the National Legislative Assembly. During the military government, the XX Constitution of the country was approved, a document that was promulgated by the king in April 2017. The new Constitution established the norms for the bicameral parliamentary government.

By 2019, the year in which general elections were held in Thailand again, the Palang Pracharat party managed to seize power with Prayut Chan-o-cha once again at the helm, leaving the conservative Pheu Thai as the opposition party. This last democratically elected government has continued the clientelistic power relations between the military and the state apparatus.

