Thailand | The probable new prime minister challenges the power elite and talks about the Finnish interior

The party that won the election in Thailand, led by its leader Pita Limjaroenrat, wants to reform the school system – with Finland as one of its models.

If Thailand’s election-winning party succeeds in realizing its goals, the country’s school system is reformed. In that case, the model will be taken from Finland, says someone who knows the winning party well Kunthida Rungruengkiat for HS.

The ones held a couple of weeks ago won the election the new centre-left Phak Kao Klai party. It also has an official name in English, Move Forward, which is Finnish for Liike ääää.

Poll shakes Thailand, as both the military-backed government and the old-fashioned system characterized as authoritarian were ousted.

“Thailand has a motto: ‘mouth and stomach’. For us, it doesn’t just mean rice and bread on the table, but also democracy,” says Kunthida Rungruengkiat, who knows the Liike forge party, in a phone interview from Bangkok.

If the government negotiations led by the party are successful, the chairman Pita from Limjaroenrat there will be a new prime minister.

Kunthida knows prime ministerial candidate Pita well. Eight years ago, both were vice-chairmen of the Phak Anakhot Mai party (Future Forward Party or FFP). Pita’s area of ​​responsibility as vice president was agriculture, while Kunthida’s responsibility was education.

The movement forward party has continued the same ideas as FFP.

In 2017, a Thai television group filmed a series about the Finnish school system and other public services. Kunthida Rungruengkiat was involved in making the program.

The election result after finding out, the world wondered who the leader of the surprising winning party really is.

Coming from a family of rice oil refiners, Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, was born in New Zealand and studied in the United States. An eloquent, trendy man speaks English fluently. He campaigns on YouTube and other social media not only in Thai but also in English.

At least one Finnish word can be found in Pita’s vocabulary. During his campaign, he gave an English-language interview to a Thai educational channel. In it, he told in which ways you can make an impact.

According to Pita, one way of influencing is “the way of life”. As one example, he mentioned the phenomenon “sisu of Finland” – that is, the Finnish sisu.

From Kunthida, it is not surprising that Pita knows the guts of a Finn. According to him, the word is even quite well-known and respected in Thailand, as well as Danish hygge.

Having studied in Finland, Kunthida herself speaks quite fluent Finnish.

From abroad looking at it, Pita, like his party, has in a way crept into power from behind the back of the old government. In Thailand, he is now a political superstar.

Pita has been involved in politics since his youth. Despite that, he stepped to the top of national politics quite spontaneously.

Chairman of FFP Thanatorn Juangroongruangkit was in the early days of the party performing at an event of the foreign correspondents’ association in Bangkok. Pita was in the audience.

Pita was impressed by Thanatorn’s thoughts and introduced himself to him after the speech.

“Later, Thanatorn contacted Pita and asked him to join the party’s activities. That’s how simply it happened,” says Kunthida.

Pita was suddenly at the top of Thailand’s political scene as one of FFP’s five-member executive committee.

Election winner Pita Limjaroenrat at a press conference on May 18.

Mixed Pita and Thanatorn are from very wealthy families. Some critics have wondered whether the wealthy know the lives and needs of the so-called common people.

Kunthida’s doubts are unfounded: both have toured Thailand a lot. According to Kunthida, while being in different parts of the country, Pita has gotten to know a lot about people’s lives.

“He sees Thailand as a better country than it is now.”

FFP was especially popular with young people. The elections four years ago were won by the commander of the military junta who previously held power and who later became prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’n led by Palang Pracharath.

Fierce competitor FFP was disbanded after the election. A new party began to emerge from the same roots.

Now Liike forward has made itself known among the entire nation. According to Kunthida, the message of the overwhelming election victory is clear.

“People dream the same dream as us. That dream is change,” he says.

He quotes Scorpions: “Wind of Change“.

“The wind of change is coming. It’s already blowing quite hard.”

School system is, according to Kunthida, certainly one of the most essential things that Liike plans to tackle.

This is where Finland comes in.

Kunthida knows the Finnish school system well, having graduated from the University of Jyväskylä. He completed a master’s program in international relations there last decade. In addition, he was already an exchange student in Pomarku in 2000.

The party’s education program is basically simple: the entire education will be reformed.

“Thailand does not copy the Finnish school system, but some things from it are used as a model,” says Kunthida.

“There are two sides to the plans. First, let’s fix the problems in education. Secondly, it is ensured that education is fair.”

Kunthida states that the Finnish model cannot be used to correct all the problems, because Finland does not have similar problems.

From Finland The Thai administration also wants to influence the interaction between students and teachers. According to Kunthida, the Thai education system is too authoritarian: teachers dictate and students do.

According to Kunthida, the pressure on students is also too high.

“You have to get the best grades possible. That’s the only way to succeed,” he says.

According to him, it is also a problem in terms of mental health. Many people cannot stand the pressure.

About In Thailand, with a population of 70 million, the school system is two-fold. The country has compulsory education and a comprehensive public school network. Teaching in public schools in more remote areas is often of much lower quality than in expensive private schools in cities.

“Education in Thailand is not equal. The differences are really big,” says Kunthida.

According to him, the planned reform would cover the entire system, not just teaching.

“Meals, toilets, even school transport.”

Although the predecessor FFP had cleared the way, for many Thais the program of the Liike harätt party still has special ideas. For example, the party has demanded full transparency from both itself and its government partners.

Party candidates were banned from general vote buying in Thailand. The party has also spoken about equality and democracy.

“When we started [FFP-puolueessa]we were labeled radicals,” says Kunthida.

“We were not radicals. Our thoughts are completely normal in democratic countries.”