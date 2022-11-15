Motorists driving through a busy intersection in the Don Tum district of Nakhon Pathom province (Thailand) encounter a mind-boggling optical illusion. Indeed, a Boeing 747 appears to have landed on the road a short distance from the cars. In reality, the plane is disused and is located in land where cars are not allowed to pass. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing as I drove towards the traffic light. I was sure there was a plane on the way. I slowed down because I thought it might have made an emergency landing,” the clip’s author told the news agency. Reuters. This Boeing 747 was bought by a private collector and has become a bird perch and a real tourist attraction for all those who want to record a video or take a picture. However, there is no lack of criticism: according to some, in fact, the unusual position in which the plane is located risks distracting the drivers and causing accidents.

By Federico Pallone



01:20