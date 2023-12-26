The new world for the main Japanese car manufacturers à la Thailand. Here they will invest 150 billion baht ($4.34 billion) over the next five years. This was reported by a spokesperson for the Thai government, which is focusing on the transition and production of electric vehicles. Toyota Motor and Honda Motor will invest about 50 billion baht each, while Isuzu Motors will invest 30 billion baht and Mitsubishi Motors another 20 billion, spokesman Chai Wacharoke said.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is the region's largest automobile producer and exporter. Japanese manufacturers have dominated Thailand's auto sector for decades, but Chinese electric vehicle makers have recently made large investments.