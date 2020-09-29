Thailand The man repeatedly found a hotel on the internet and is now facing up to two years in prison in Thailand

Thailand’s harsh defamation law came to the fore in a case that started out of a bottle of gin brought into a hotel restaurant.

American the man faces up to two years in prison in Thailand for striking hotel reviews posted on the internet.

The reviews were so crushing and partly slanderous that the hotel decided to prosecute the man under Thailand’s strict defamation laws.

An American man working in Thailand posted several reviews on Internet platforms, one of which he accused the hotel of “modern-day slavery” against his employees, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The hotel that was reviewed by The Sea View Resort is of the opinion that the reviews written by the guest at the hotel were fabrications and caused damage to the hotel.

Case originated on the tourist island of Koh Chang in Thailand earlier this year. The hotel and the hotel customer apparently drifted into a collision course when the customer wanted to enjoy a bottle of gin they had brought with them in the hotel restaurant.

The restaurant wanted to charge a $ 15 (about $ 13) service fee for the bottle, which the man refused to pay.

According to the hotel, the man raised the metaka for a service fee. The hotel withdrew from the demand for payment after the hotel manager had been invited to investigate the situation.

After leaving the hotel, the customer sent several negative reviews about the hotel to Tripadvisor and Google Travel. The man gave the hotel the lowest possible rating and criticized the hotel staff. In one assessment, the man urged to avoid the hotel “like a coronavirus”. says The New York Times.

This after the hotel decided to accuse the man of defamation. The man was later arrested by police in Thailand. He spent several nights in the tube but was released on bail.

“The owner filed a lawsuit alleging that the defendant had made unfair reviews of the hotel on the Tripadvisor website,” police told news agency AFP.

According to the hotel, an attempt was made to contact the man before prosecution, but the man had not responded to the contacts,

“We decided to prosecute as a deterrent because we assumed he could continue to write negative reviews from week to week in the near future,” the hotel justified its decision, according to the BBC.

In Thailand there are harsh defamation laws. If a man is found guilty of a misdemeanor, he or she could face up to two years in prison.

Human rights organizations have long criticized Thailand’s defamation law, which is so strict that public criticism of companies can lead to criminal charges.

For example, last year the court found the reporter Suchanee Cloitren guilty of defamation. The reporter had posted a text on Twitter criticizing the labor practices of a Thai poultry company.

The TV reporter received a two-year prison sentence he has complained about, The New York Times reported.

Even more severe is the Majesty Criminal Code of Thailand. Under it, insulting the King of Thailand can result in up to 15 years in prison.

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Tourism is also one of Thailand’s main sources of income. Due to the coronavirus, Thailand closed its doors to tourists in April, but is now trying to find ways to revive tourism.

The U.S. travel site Tripadvisor, to which the accused hotel customer had posted negative reviews, opposed the man’s arrest.

“Tripadvisor opposes the idea that a traveler can be prosecuted for expressing an opinion,” the site told The New York Times.

“Fortunately, at the global level, accusations like this are rare, and hundreds of millions of tourists have the opportunity to express themselves freely without fear of criminal charges.”