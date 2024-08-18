Thailand | The king of Thailand appointed the youngest prime minister in the country’s history

Thailand|The new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra comes from a politically influential family.

of Thailand the king has appointed a 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country’s new prime minister. In a televised ceremony, Shinawatra received a written order from the king to form a government.

Shinawatra assured that he will work with open hearts to develop the kingdom.

Shinawatra is the second female prime minister and the youngest prime minister in the country’s history. He comes from a politically influential family. Both his father and aunt have served as Prime Minister in the past. Especially dad Thaksin Shinawatra has been a central figure in Thai politics. It has been considered how much father Shinawatra influences his daughter’s future decisions in the background.

The new prime minister is known in Thailand by the nickname Ung Ing. He has studied hotel management in Britain. After this, she married a pilot. The couple has two children.

Shinawatra was elected prime minister after the previous prime minister By Srettha Thavis dismissed from office. The country’s Constitutional Court ruled by a vote of 5-4 that he had violated ethical rules by appointing a person convicted of a crime to his government as a minister. The Constitutional Court’s decision has received criticism from human rights organizations.

Thailand has suffered throughout the 2000s from political instability, coups and ousting prime ministers.

The country’s politics has been marked by a long-standing tug-of-war between populist parties and the conservative and monarchy-supporting power elite supported by the military. Shinawatra’s family has also been a central part of the fighting.