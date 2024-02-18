Thailand | The ex-prime minister, who was in exile, got home from the police hospital

The king of Thailand reduced the former prime minister's eight-year sentence to one year.

In exile was the former Prime Minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra has been able to return to his home in Bangkok from the police hospital, where he has spent about half a year.

Thaksin, who had been in exile for 15 years, returned to Thailand in August and was immediately jailed for his previous criminal convictions. The country's highest court sentenced him to eight years in prison. However, the former prime minister was transferred from the prison to the police hospital very soon.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn however, has reduced Thaksin's sentence to one year. The country's government also said last week that Thaksin, 74, could be released earlier because of his age and health. Thaksin has been reported to suffer from, among other things, heart problems and high blood pressure. His family has said he underwent two surgeries during the months he spent in the hospital.

of Thailand the second term of Thaksin, who served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006, ended with a military coup. Even after that, he didn't stop commenting on Thai affairs and interfering in the country's politics.

Thaksin's former party was dissolved with the coup. The new Pheu Thai party built on its basis By Srettha Thavis has become prime minister.

Thaksin's return to Thailand has raised suspicions that some kind of deal was struck to shorten his sentence. The country's government has denied the rumors about the agreements.

According to current Prime Minister Srettha, Thaksin has already served his prison sentence, although it is not clear whether the former Prime Minister has spent any time in prison.