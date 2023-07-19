Thailand | The election winner does not become prime minister: the parliament refused a second vote

Pita cannot be nominated twice during this session, the Speaker of the Thai Parliament said.

in Thailand from the leader of the reformist party that won the election Pita from Limjaroenrat there will be no prime minister.

The country’s parliament on Wednesday refused to allow a second vote on whether Pita will become prime minister.

Pita cannot be nominated twice during this session, the speaker of the parliament said over loud protests in the chamber.

The matter was already voted on once last week. In the first vote, Pita received 324 votes, while he would have needed 375 votes to become the convener of the government.

Previously on Wednesday it was reported that Thailand’s Constitutional Court will arrest Pita from performing his duties as a member of parliament.

The court said it would suspend Pita from office while it deals with the case concerning the shares owned by Pita in the media company.

According to Thai law, MPs are not allowed to own shares in media companies. The company in question has not made any shipments since 2007.

Coming from a wealthy background, Pita has said that he inherited the shares from his father.