Are you planning a honeymoon trip to Thailand? Thailand Is a tropical country that comes with a vibrant landscape and rich heritage. It is surrounded by the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea.

The country likewise is a group of small Islands. It makes Thailand the most romantic place to cherish with your partner. You can spend a couple of days away from the regular distractions. It is the best place that you can keep in a list for your honeymoon. It is because Thailand has a lovely blend of two customs. Whether you visit the place for a short or long span, the place will prove to be the best ever destination.

We know that a honeymoon is the foreseen trip in a couple’s life. After all, you can make stories and memories that you remember for a lifetime. Almost every part of Thailand is unbelievably gorgeous. For a couple who take interest in the history, traditions, and architecture, Thailand is an excellent place for a honeymoon.

It is filled with historical monuments and temples. It has a story to tell. You can go to fishing villages, ornamented Buddhist temples, and royal palaces. Landscape in Thailand images from iconic temples and stunning beaches.

When can you go for your Thailand tour?

Though the temperature varies throughout the year, you can plan your Thailand tour all year round. The best time to stay in Thailand is between November to the start of April. It is when there is no rainy weather, and you can enjoy your trip in a clear sky.

The mornings are suitable with warm weather to visit the beach. The best climate to visit Thailand is winter. You will find the air is less humid and the sun doesn’t shine harshly to get you drenched in minutes.

Evenings are pleasant with a cool breeze. The weather gets better. But, it doesn’t hit the peak tourist season.

What are the dishes in Thailand that you can try out?

Grilled seafood

Street vendors in Thailand sell some of the best seafood you can try out. Thailand remains surrounded by the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman sea. As such, there is no dearth of seafood in Thailand. You can find multiple stalls on the streets of Thailand selling shrimp, fish balls, Octopus, and crabs.

Deep-fried insect

It is worth noting that this is not for the faint-hearted dads. Various kinds of insects and bugs are made ready to eat by deep-frying the same. It is then served by garnishing with the Chinese soy sauce to add some extra flavor. You can even taste silkworms and Scorpions.

Places to Visit in Thailand

Bangkok

Bangkok is a buzzing city of more than 8 million people, and is the capital of Thailand. It has vibrant city life and has a Cosmopolitan feel. It is the gateway to the best palaces and temples in Thailand.

If you want to have a lot of shopping experience in Thailand, Bangkok is the place to look for. It is home to many shopping centers, a travel-inspired terminal21, and even the madame tussauds bangkok is in Thailand.

Koh Samui

It is the home to palm-enclosed beaches and plenty of luxury resorts. It goes away beyond sunbathing heaven. It is one of the prime Scuba Diving places.

Things that you can try in Thailand

Thai massage

Thai massages are famous worldwide. The style of massage is special as it stretches the muscle and works on your muscle joints. The whole massaging experience will leave you invigorated and balanced. Each city and small town in Thailand comes with many massage parlors. The price is a bit less than what you would pay at home.

Floating market

Damnoen Saduak is one of the well-liked floating markets in Thailand. A visit to the market will give you insight into how the place was ten to fifteen years ago. It is just 100 km outside of Bangkok.

How can you reach Thailand?

The international airports in Thailand include Phuket and Bangkok. The airport is well-connected to all countries. Flights that go to Asia visit Thailand as well. So, there is no lack of flight options. International Airport in Koh Samui, Hat Yai, and Krabi. It has connected flights via Southeast Asian countries.

Thailand comes with a single International that operates between Butterworth and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and goes to Singapore. It only takes 48 hours. It requires you to change the train twice. You can also take cruises from Australia, Europe, Singapore, and Laem Chabang.