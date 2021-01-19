Thailand The 65-year-old woman was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for criticism from the Thai royal family

The Thai woman was sentenced to more than 43 years after criticizing the royal family. This is the most severe conviction for a so-called majesty crime.

Thai a court sentenced a 65-year-old woman to more than 43 years in prison on Tuesday for social media publications criticizing the Thai royal family.

This is the sentence of the harshest mockery of the royals. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, report the matter.

Originally a former Thai official, Anchan Preelertin, was to be sentenced to 87 years in prison, but the sentence was halved because he pleaded guilty.

According to Anchan’s lawyer, the convict pleaded guilty to 29 different violations involving videos shared and posted on YouTube and Facebook between 2014 and 2015.

Anchan can still appeal his verdict to two more higher courts. He has already asked to be released on bail pending a change in his verdict.

In Thailand criticism of the monarchy, or so-called majesty crimes, can lead to very harsh prison sentences. The previous longest sentence for a majesty offense was received in 2017 by a man who was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The judgment of Anchan was given at a time when the Thai monarchy, the king Maha Vajiralongkorn and the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha have been the subject of exceptionally widespread criticism.

Last summer, protests by thousands of protesters began to spread in the country, criticizing the monarchy and constitutional changes quite openly. The police are too used force to stop the protests.

Young people in particular have been seen in the demonstrations. Since November, more than 40 young activists have been indicted, but no trials have yet been held.