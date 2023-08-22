Thailand | Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who had been in exile for a long time, returned to his homeland

Thaksin was the Prime Minister of Thailand from 2001 to 2006. His second term ended in a military coup.

of Thailand former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has returned to his homeland after being in exile for more than 15 years.

Thaksin was the Prime Minister of Thailand from 2001 to 2006. His second term ended with a military coup, but even after that he did not stop commenting on the country’s affairs and meddling in Thai politics.

“I ask for permission to return to live on Thai soil and share the breathing air with my brothers and sisters,” Thaksin wrote on Monday on what was formerly known as Twitter In the X service.

Authorities picked up Thaks today directly from the airport, as he has several criminal charges against him.

He has been convicted in absentia in four criminal trials. The total length of the prison sentences is 10 years.

Thaksin’s former party was abolished with the coup, but a new Pheu Thai party was built on its foundation. Pheu Thai got the second most seats in the May elections.

The new Prime Minister of Thailand will be voted on on Tuesday afternoon. The representatives of the Pheu Thai party are trying to get the party’s candidate as the new prime minister By Srettha Thavisin.