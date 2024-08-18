Thailand | Thailand got the youngest prime minister in the history of the country – Who is he?

Thailand|Thailand’s new 37-year-old Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the scion of a controversial political dynasty. He is already the third Shinawatra to lead the country.

Although The 37-year-old appointed as the new Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the youngest prime minister in the history of the country and the second youngest female prime minister, there is a whiff of something old in the appointment.

It’s a family name: Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn is a descendant of the country’s most famous and controversial political dynasty: already the third Shinawatra to lead Thailand.

As the second female prime minister in Thai history, she succeeds her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra in the footsteps of the country’s first female prime minister.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s father is a former leader of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatrawho has only returned from fifteen years of exile a year ago.

Thaksin Shinawatra served as Prime Minister from 2001 to 2006. He was accused of corruption and fled the country.

In turn, Yingluck Shinawatra, who served as prime minister from 2011 to 2014, was found guilty of abusing her powers. Later, he also fled the country.

the BBC according to Paetongtarn Shinawatra is remembered as “daddy’s girl”, as she has described herself. Whatever he does in the government, he is supposed to act according to his father’s instructions, the BBC writes.

US channel CNNAccording to , journalists asked the newly appointed Prime Minister Shinawatra if his appointment should be seen as a “return of the dynasty”.

Shinawatra replied that he could well ask his father for advice, but stressed that he had his own thoughts.

Shinawatra added that father Shinawatra would not be given any positions in the country’s new administration, which the new prime minister’s daughter is responsible for putting together.

According to CNN, Shinawatra promised to prioritize the country’s issues and cooperate with all parties.

“Nobody wants what happened to my father and my aunt to happen again,” Shinawatra said.