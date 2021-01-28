Thailand Thai police rode the restaurant and arrested 89 foreigners for violating corona restrictions

Thailand police raided a restaurant on a popular tourist island in southern Thailand and arrested 89 foreigners for violating coronary virus restrictions. About it news British newspaper The Guardian.

A raid on a restaurant called Three Sixty Bar on Tuesday at Ko Pha Ngan also arrested 22 Thais. Among those arrested were the owner of the restaurant as well as a restaurant employee, the police Suparerk Pankosol said according to The Guardian.

According to Pankosol, the gathering was illegal because Thailand has a national exemption for the coronavirus. A state of emergency was declared in March 2020.

The number of coronavirus infections has started to rise more than ever before in Thailand.

Detainees among foreigners, there are people from more than a dozen countries such as the United States, Britain, Switzerland and Denmark, Suparerk said. The pictures released by the police show a dim and crowded room. The celebrants are dressed in casual outfits, but almost everyone wore face shields.

Ko Pha Ngan is a popular tourist destination especially for backpackers, especially known for full moon parties. Thailand has virtually blocked tourists from entering the country since April 2020.

National Violation of the Exception Act can result in up to two years in prison in Thailand and fines of up to about a thousand euros. The owner and employee of the bar can already receive a maximum of about three thousand euros in a one-year prison sentence.

According to Suparerk, people detained are being held at Ko Pha Ngan police station awaiting charges. Police had been angry about the party’s plans by watching social media where the restaurant advertised the event in honor of the venue’s five-year anniversary.