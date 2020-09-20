Thailand Tens of thousands of protesters demand the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister and reforms to the status of the royal house

Demonstrations have been almost daily since mid-July.

Even 30,000 people have gathered in central Bangkok on Saturday to demonstrate and demand the prime minister Prayut Chan-o-Chan difference.

Demonstrations have been almost daily since mid-July. They have called for the resignation of the prime minister who led the 2014 military coup and for administrative reform.

Some of the protesters are even calling for reforms to the status of the Thai royal house, even though it is protected by very strict laws on majesty crimes.

In Thailand, royal criticism is a serious crime punishable by 15 years in prison. Judgment can be obtained from a variety of activities, such as sharing an article about the monarchy on social media.

Thailand the youth movement has been inspired by the Hong Kong Democracy Movement. There is no clear line for it.

However, this weekend’s demonstrations are being organized by a group of students from Bangkok’s Thammasat University. The group has been one of the most active in calling for reforms to the status of the royal house.

Protesters in Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Saturday. In the background is the Royal Palace area.­

Like Hong Kong, Thai demonstrations have been creative. In the past, protests have been exploited well-known figures from popular culture, such as Harry Potter, well-known songs and the lifting of three fingers in the air launched by the Hunger Game series as a sign of protest.

In Thailand it is not accustomed to have a frank discussion about the monarchy and the ownership of the royal house. The supreme power of the earth is held by the immersive king Maha Vajiralongkorn.

During his four years in power, the king has transferred the wealth of the monarchy to his personal ownership and military units under his own command, and his fortune is estimated to rise to as much as 50 billion euros.

Students are calling for better accounting of the money in the royal house, the repeal of legislation banning majesty, and keeping the king away from politics.

Authorities have responded by apprehending some twenty activists.