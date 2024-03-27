Thailand took a crucial step towards the legalization of equal marriage on Wednesday, March 27, a first in Southeast Asia after deputies gave their approval by a large majority. The instability that characterizes the political life of the kingdom had been the undoing of previous attempts.

The vote is a big step forward, but The text must still pass through the Senate before being definitively promulgated by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.. The process could take several more weeks, or even months.

“Thailand is finally accepted and recognized as a true LGBTIQ+ paradise,” Chanya Rattanathada, a 27-year-old activist who collaborated in parliamentary work, told AFP.

When the result was announced, applause broke out in the chamber, where some of the elected representatives waved the rainbow flag that symbolizes the LGBT+ community, according to images broadcast by the parliamentary channel.

“Today, society has shown us that it cares about LGBTIQ+ rights (…) Now we will finally have the same rights as everyone else,” opposition MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, a member of the progressive Move Forward party, told AFP. .

ร่วมเฉลิม฀ #สมรสเท่าเทียม See More (27 มี.ค.) ที่ป ระชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร ลงมติวาระ 3 ผ่านร่าง พ.ร.บ. See More ” 00 เสียง ไม่เห็นด้วย 10 เสียง… pic.twitter.com/WkEoeDUOfG — พรรคก้าวไกล – Move Forward Party (@MFPThailand) March 27, 2024



The kingdom could become the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex unionsand the third in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal.

A win-win situation for all Thais

The LGBTIQ+ community is very visible in Thailand, a country known for its values ​​of tolerance. But Conservative laws continue to fuel discrimination against same-sex couples and transgender people.

After decades of struggle by activists, the proposal for marriage for all now has broad support from the main political movements, from the Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, to Move Forward, which advocates a deep review of institutions.

The proposal approved by the deputies seeks to change references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” in the Marriage Law by gender-neutral terms.

All Thais win

The new legislation should also give same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples in matters of adoption and inheritance.

“It's a win-win situation for all Thais,” said Danuphorn Punnakanta, spokesman for the prime minister's Pheu Thai party.

It is not the first time that Thailand has raised the issue, but the instability that characterizes the kingdom's political life has prevailed over previous attempts.

The prime minister has kept his election promise

In 2021, the Constitutional Court reaffirmed the validity of the law that recognizes marriage only between a man and a woman, while asking legislators to take into account the rights of people who do not fit this framework.

“It is a big step for our country (…) I hope that the last stage goes smoothly, and that Thailand is at the same level as the rest of the world in terms of LGBTIQ+ rights,” Mookdapa Yangyuenpradorn told AFP, spokesperson for the human rights advocacy group Fortify Rights.

A couple of women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, in wedding dresses during a demonstration in Bangkok on June 5, 2022. © Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP/Archives

Thousands of people have participated in the last two years in the Bangkok Pride March, where the city council offers marriage certificates, which have no official value, to same-sex couples who wish to have one on Valentine's Day.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, sworn in last year, has kept his election promise to legalize marriage for all, despite the presence of pro-army conservative parties in his criticized coalition. The leader stated last year that the change in the law would strengthen family structures.

While Thailand moves forward in authorizing same-sex unions, the law does not recognize transgender or non-binary people who want to change their gender on their identity documents.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French