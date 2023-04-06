Home page World

Helmi Krappitz

Thailand is experiencing a heatwave of temperatures up to 50 degrees in the sun. Authorities warn of health consequences.

BANGKOK – Large parts of Thailand are suffering from an unusually severe heat wave. The Thai authorities are issuing health warnings because meteorologists estimate temperatures of up to 50 degrees in the sun.

50 degrees in the sun: Heat wave has Thailand under control

Temperatures of up to 50 degrees are to be measured in the sun in Bangkok’s Bang Na district on Thursday (April 6). The province of Chon Buri on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand is also expected to be 49 degrees in the sun and almost 48 degrees on the largest island of Phuket, the newspaper reported Bangkok Post with reference to the meteorologists of the weather service. Temperatures in the shade are around 40 degrees. On the streets, many sweating people try to protect themselves from the sun with umbrellas.

The Thai population suffers from extreme temperatures of up to 50 degrees in the sun. © picture alliance/dpa | Carola Frentzen

Extreme temperatures in Thailand: authorities warn of health consequences

The Thai authorities warn of health consequences due to the extreme temperatures. The extreme heat is particularly dangerous for the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions and children, said Opas Karnkawinpong, the undersecretary for public health. Accordingly, they should not stay outdoors for long to avoid heat strokes. The consequences of heat from 41 degrees can cause cramps in the legs, stomach and shoulders. The population was also asked to drink water regularly.

Thailand: Hottest month and smog

April is considered the hottest month in the Southeast Asian holiday paradise. The highest temperature ever recorded in the shade was measured in Mae Hong Son province in the north in 2016: 44.6 degrees.

In addition, the residents of northern Thailand have to contend with smog. Thousands of people have had to be treated for respiratory problems and sore throats in the past few weeks. Affected are the northern cities of Thailand, including the provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Previously there had also been increased particulate matter levels in Bangkok. (hk/dpa)