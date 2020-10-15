Thailand Student criticizing Thai royal family arrested live from hotel room – activist threatened with years in prison

Rung is the forefront of monarchy-critical activists who borrowed their three-fingered emblems from the Hunger Game movies.

Young Thai activist Panusaya ”Rung” Sithijirawattanakul was arrested on Thursday from his hotel room in the middle of a live Facebook broadcast, news agencies say.

The Thai regime has declared long-running anti-constitutional protests unconstitutional and put the country in a state of emergency.

However, restrictions on movement did not prevent thousands of protesters from gathering on the streets again on Thursday. There were a lot of high school students involved who taped the credentials to hide their uniforms.

When confronted with police in central Bangkok, they shouted “release our friends” and “disappear Prayut” referring to the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Chahan.

Rung criticizes government action and arrests of activists on Facebook live.

“The government is acting against the law because in a democracy we would have the right to demonstrate,” he said.

Then the police came to pick up Rung as well. Tens of thousands of people watched the arrest live.

Student activist Panusaya Rung Sithijirawattanakul was arrested on Thursday. Screenshot of the video.­

Authorities arrested a total of at least 22 activists during Thursday, and a government spokesman warned that “those who spoiled the royal family” would be convicted in court.

Rung has quickly risen to the forefront of critics of the Thai regime and monarchy.

The 22-year-old sociology and anthropology student has organized and delivered demonstrations around Thailand.

Panusaya Rung Sithijirawattanakul spoke at a demonstration in Bangkok on Wednesday.­

In August, he read aloud ten demands for reform of the monarchy. Among other things, the protesters demanded more transparency about the huge property of the royal family and the abolition of Thailand’s strict majesty criminal law.

Voices criticizing the royal family have since intensified.

On Wednesday, a group of protesters raised three fingers in protest when the queen Suthida and the prince Dipangkorn drove past. The gesture has been borrowed from popular Hunger Games, where it is used by citizens rebelling against the dystopian central leadership formed by the elite.

The royal family criticizing may not seem like a radical act from a Western point of view, but Rung took the demands in public when reading a huge personal risk.

Under the Majesty’s Criminal Code, criticism of the royal family could result in a 15-year prison sentence in Thailand. Many activists who have criticized the royal family and military leadership have disappeared into cadres, according to human rights organizations.

“I knew that if I read those 10 demands out loud, my life would change forever,” Rung tells AFP.

“Still, I had to do it.”

Rung recalls in an AFP interview that he wondered the status of the royal family from the age of 10: why was his family and neighbors forced to bend down the street when another family drove past?

In more than a decade, the status of the super-rich royal family has not faltered.

Rung says he was “radicalized” at the age of 15 at the time of the 2014 coup when current prime minister, former General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, came to power.

“The soldiers have no authority to lead the country, and all the publications at the time were propaganda,” he tells AFP.

Thailand activists are calling for a reform of the entire administration, as the current administration serves them to see only the elite.

In 2016, the king Maha Vajiralongkorn exacerbated the situation by taking control of the monarchy’s estimated $ 60 trillion in assets and two military units under its personal control.

According to Rung, the young protesters just want the role of the royal family to be adapted to the modern world.

“No one should be more important or higher than other people.”