Thailand | Six foreigners were found dead in a luxury hotel

Thailand|Authorities are investigating the deaths as poisoning and are looking for a seventh person related to the incident. According to the police, the victims did not harm themselves.

of Thailand police are investigating a case in which the bodies of six foreign nationals were found in a high-end hotel room in Bangkok on Tuesday. Authorities are looking for a seventh person who they say is connected to the case.

According to the authorities, all six foreigners checked into Bangkok’s Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel on both Saturday and Sunday. All the dead are of Vietnamese origin. Four of the dead were Vietnamese citizens. Two had US passports.

The visitors checked into different rooms, but all the bodies were found in the same room, where no signs of a struggle were found.

“The victims did not harm themselves. Someone caused the deaths,” a police official Thiti Saengsawang told reporters. There has also been a seventh person involved with the group, whom the police are now looking for.

“We are tracking their every step since they left the plane,” Thiti said.

Police found the bodies after receiving a call from the hotel staff around 5:30 in the afternoon local time. The guests did not check out of the hotel at the agreed time, after which the hotel cleaners found their bodies.

Singapore’s CNA news site by The Thai police have found “substances” in the cups and glasses in the room. According to CNA, the police are investigating poisoning as a possible cause of death.

According to the first information about the incident, all six visitors were shot. However, the police denied the claim.

of Thailand according to the government announcement, the country’s prime minister By Srettha Thavis visited the hotel late on Tuesday and told the police to quickly start investigating the case.

“The Prime Minister has ordered all the authorities to quickly start actions to investigate the case, so that the case does not affect tourism,” the release states.

According to the Reuters news agency, the embassies of the United States and Vietnam in Bangkok did not respond to contacts. The hotel has also not commented on the incident to Reuters.

Grand Hyatt Erawan located in a popular tourist area in Bangkok. The area is known for its luxury stores and restaurants.

Tourism plays a very significant role in the national economy of Thailand. 35 million foreigners are expected to arrive in the country this year. Last year, 28 million foreigners visited Thailand, spending nearly 34 billion dollars in the country.

The country’s tourism was shaken by the shooting that took place last October in a luxury shopping center near the Hyatt hotel. Two foreigners died in the shooting. The incident prompted the country’s administration to increase security measures in popular tourist areas.