Gunshots were heard a short while ago inside Siam Paragon, one of Bangkok’s busiest shopping malls, in the center of the Thai capital. The local media reported it, while videos of people running outside can already be found on social media. It is unclear whether there are any victims, but a suspect has been detained by police.

A still image of a young man wearing camouflage trousers and holding two guns, taken by security cameras immediately after entering the shopping centre, is circulating on social networks.

