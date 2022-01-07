Today, Friday, the Thai Ministry of Health announced that 7,526 cases of infection and 19 new deaths were recorded from the Corona virus, during the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, 2,895 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, early 2020, the number of cases has reached 2,252,776, and 2,188,397 have fully recovered, so far.

The vast majority of cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, last year, when the third wave of the virus began.

The total number of deaths due to the virus has reached 21,799, since the outbreak of the pandemic.