Today, Tuesday, the Thai authorities announced the registration of 1919 new cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of HIV cases to 86,924 cases.

And Bloomberg News quoted the Corona Situation Management Center saying that 31 deaths from the virus were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 452 cases.

A spokesman for the center, Taweslip Visanoyothin, said: The new outbreak of the virus, which began early April, has resulted in 58,61 people infected and 358 deaths.