A Thai woman was sentenced Tuesday to 43 years in prison for insulting the royal family, the longest sentence ever recorded in the country for a crime of lese majesty, according to experts.

The sentence coincides with the intensification of the application of article 112 (lese majesty) against pro-democracy activists who call for a reform of the country’s powerful monarchy.

On Tuesday, Wide, whose last name is being kept secret to protect her relatives, was convicted on 29 counts, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) organization, which closely follows the lese majesty trials.

“She was found guilty of each count and sentenced to three years each,” bringing the total sentence to 87 years, the NGO said.

However, because the defendant admitted the facts (she posted audio messages hostile to the monarchy on social media), “the court cut the sentence in half,” to 43 years and 100 days.

Anchan, a former official, she was arrested in 2015 and then held in pretrial detention for three years for her proximity to DJ Banpodj, a podcast author known for his fierce criticism of the monarchy.

Before Anchan’s conviction, the harshest sentence was handed down in 2017, when a man was sentenced to 35 years for a series of posts and comments on Facebook.

The application of the criminal law of lese majesty, known as 112 from its section in the penal code, remains controversial and its abolition is one of the main demands of the current pro-democracy movement led by young people.

Source: AFP

