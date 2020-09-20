Thailand Protests continue in Thailand, with some protesters defying the monarchy

Up to 30,000 people gathered for a Saturday demonstration in downtown Bangkok.

Thailand the demonstrations have been continued on Sunday. Thousands of protesters watched cheering as activists defied the royal hall and affixed a democracy-highlighting tile near the palace area in the capital, Bangkok.

At the same site was previously a tile to commemorate the fact that absolute sovereignty ended in 1932. That tile mysteriously disappeared in 2017 when the current king had risen to power.

Demonstrations have been almost daily since mid-July. They have called for the resignation of the prime minister who led the 2014 military coup and for administrative reform. Also on the list of demands is that the administration must stop “harassment” against the opposition.

Some protesters even dare to defy the royal chamber. They are calling for reforms to its status, even though it is protected by very strict laws on majesty crimes.

The Thai youth movement has been inspired by the Hong Kong Democracy Movement. There is no clear leadership for it, but there are students, among others.

Protesters formed human chains in Bangkok on Sunday.­