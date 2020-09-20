Thousands of pro-democracy activists gathered in Bangkok in the largest rally since the 2014 coup.

“There, the people expressed their will: that this country belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch.” The text of this plaque cemented by demonstrators near the former royal palace in Bangkok, Sunday, September 20, sounds like a challenge to the Thai monarchy.

The demonstration, which began on Saturday, brought together tens of thousands of people in the evening. It is the largest rally since the 2014 coup that brought head of government Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who has since been legitimized by controversial elections, to power.

On Sunday morning, thousands of people were still gathered in the center of the capital to demand more democracy, the resignation of the Prime Minister, many also demanding a reform of the royalty. The plaque was cemented in Sanam Luang, a royal square near the Grand Palace. It aims to symbolically replace another plaque installed for years in central Bangkok to celebrate the end of absolute monarchy in 1932, withdrawn under mysterious conditions in 2017, shortly after Maha Vajiralongkorn’s accession to the throne.

“The nation does not belong to anyone, but to all of us”, said Parit Chiwarak, one of the figures in the protest. “Down with feudalism, long live the people.” Opponents then headed for the offices of Thailand’s powerful Privy Council, which assists the ruler in his duties.

The protesters, who march through the streets almost daily since the summer, dare to openly confront the monarchy. They demand the non-interference of the king in political affairs, the repeal of the draconian law on lese majesty and the return of the assets of the Crown to the bosom of the state. The affixing of this plaque is a very symbolic gesture in Thailand, where criticism of the monarchy is a taboo subject. Unheard of, despite the successive overthrow of regimes (12 coups d’état since 1932).

The Thai sovereign, well beyond his status as constitutional monarch, has considerable influence which he exercises most often in the shadows. Maha Vajiralongkorn, who ascended to the throne after the death of his father, the revered King Bhumibol, is a controversial figure. In a few years, he strengthened the powers of an already all-powerful monarchy, notably by directly taking control of the royal fortune.